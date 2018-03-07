    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children

    07.03.2018 [22:09]

    Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

    The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has today organized another festivities for children on the eve of Novruz holiday.

    Vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

    Children in need of special care and children deprived of parental care participated in the festivities.

    Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.03.2018 [11:46]
    Fire at Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center kills 25
    23.02.2018 [18:49]
    Moldovan President to attend 6th Global Baku Forum
    23.02.2018 [14:16]
    U.S. Embassy helps people with disabilities receive free legal aid in Azerbaijan
    21.02.2018 [22:53]
    Monthly allowance for Azerbaijani refugees and those equated to them increases
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children