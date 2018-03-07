Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges another festivities for children
07.03.2018 [22:09]
Baku, March 7, AZERTAC
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has today organized another festivities for children on the eve of Novruz holiday.
Vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.
Children in need of special care and children deprived of parental care participated in the festivities.
Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
