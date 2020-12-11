Heydar Aliyev Foundation starts restoration of religious monuments and mosques in liberated Azerbaijani territories

Baku, December 12, AZERTAC

A group of specialists started to work on a project to restore religious monuments and mosques, destroyed by Armenians in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, on President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva’s instructions.

Head of the Austrian "Atelier Erich Pummer GesmbH" company, architect Erich Pummer visited the Aghdam mosque and assessed its current state.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has launched a project to restore religious monuments and mosques - a national reach of the Azerbaijani people – in the Karabakh land. In the framework of this project, restoration, conservation and reconstruction of the Azerbaijani sanctuaries in the region will be performed, with participation of local and foreign specialists. Works have already begun on restoration of religious sites subjected to destruction in the city of Shusha and Aghdam district during the years of occupation.