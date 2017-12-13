    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 25 percent more passengers

    13.12.2017 [17:01]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    In January-November 2017, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 3.75 million passengers. This indicator grew by more than 25 percent compared to the same period last year.

    During this period Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 2.1 million passengers, 545,000 of which were carried on domestic flights.

    During the reporting period, the first national low-cost airline Buta Airways, which has started its flights since September 2017, served 55,000 passengers.

    85 percent of passengers were carried by international flights. 43 percent of the total international traffic of the airport accounted for Azerbaijan Airlines and Buta Airways, 57 percent - foreign air carriers.

    Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves 30 airlines on 53 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations include Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, Kiev, Tehran, Antalya, Tbilisi, Baghdad, Doha and St. Petersburg. 2.31 million passengers traveled to these destinations.

    The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

    In March this year Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 25 percent more passengers
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Passenger traffic of Heydar Aliyev International Airport grows by more than 20 percent
    10.11.2017 [16:35]
    Passenger traffic of Heydar Aliyev International Airport grows by more than 20 percent
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 3 million passengers over nine months of 2017
    09.10.2017 [17:32]
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 3 million passengers over nine months of 2017
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2 million passengers over seven months of 2017
    07.08.2017 [17:36]
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2 million passengers over seven months of 2017
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport significantly increased passenger traffic
    09.06.2017 [11:59]
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport significantly increased passenger traffic
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2017 [19:16]
    Azerbaijani delegation joins ICAO international conference
    15.12.2017 [18:32]
    Silk Way West Airlines carries out charter cargo flight between Azerbaijan and Brazil
    12.12.2017 [11:28]
    British Airways Mumbai - London flight makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan
    05.12.2017 [10:37]
    Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs, Chinese Council for Promotion of International Trade sign MoU
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 25 percent more passengers