    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 3 million passengers over nine months of 2017

    09.10.2017 [17:32]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    In January-September 2017, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 3.1 million passengers. This figure is close to statistics for the entire 2016.

    During this period Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 1.9 million passengers, 468,000 of which were carried on domestic flights.

    85 percent of passengers were carried by international flights. 46.1 percent of the total international traffic of the airport accounted for Azerbaijan Airlines, 53.9 percent - foreign air carriers.

    Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves 30 airlines on 53 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations include Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, Kiev, Tehran, Antalya, Tbilisi, Baghdad, Doha and St. Petersburg. 1.9 million passengers traveled to these destinations.

    The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

    In March this year Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 3 million passengers over nine months of 2017
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2 million passengers over seven months of 2017
    07.08.2017 [17:36]
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2 million passengers over seven months of 2017
    In June Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieved highest growth rate in passenger traffic
    07.07.2017 [18:56]
    In June Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieved highest growth rate in passenger traffic
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport significantly increased passenger traffic
    09.06.2017 [11:59]
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport significantly increased passenger traffic
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over million passengers since beginning of year
    05.05.2017 [15:38]
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over million passengers since beginning of year
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2017 [20:20]
    ‘Iran keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea’
    06.10.2017 [02:02]
    Buta Airways to increase number of Baku-Kiev-Baku flights
    06.10.2017 [01:09]
    Baku port signs MoU with Romanian Constanta port
    05.10.2017 [15:52]
    Baku hosts meeting of Regional Expert Safety Team International Civil Aviation Organization
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 3 million passengers over nine months of 2017