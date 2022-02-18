  • HOMEPAGE
    Hikaru Nakamura wins first leg of FIDE Grand Prix 2022

    18.02.2022 [18:29]

    Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

    Hikaru Nakamura won the first leg of the FIDE Grand Prix Series 2022, organized by World Chess in Berlin, Germany, in a thrilling tiebreak, according to the official website of FIDE.

    The US Grandmaster won 13 Grand Prix Points and is now a favourite to qualify for the Candidates Tournament. Nakamura also took home €24,000 in prize money.

    This victory has propelled Hikaru to 1st place in the FIDE Grand Prix Series 2022. The next stages will take place in Belgrade (Serbia) and Berlin (Germany). After the three tournaments, the two best players of the series will qualify for the Candidates Tournament. The winner of that event will challenge current Champion Magnus Carlsen in the next World Championship match.

     

