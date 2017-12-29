    • / POLITICS

    Hikmat Hajiyev: An independent, multidisciplinary, balanced foreign policy course has been continued in Azerbaijan in 2017

    29.12.2017 [10:58]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Efforts to protect the national interests of Azerbaijan, elimination of occupation and aggression committed by Armenia, ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the promotion of the international prestige of the country have been continued in Azerbaijan, said Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev at a press conference on the results of 2017.

    Hikmat Hajiyev noted that an independent, multidisciplinary, balanced foreign policy course has been continued in Azerbaijan in 2017. At his words, Azerbaijan made efforts to develop diplomatic relations with several countries in 2017.

    “This year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and many countries. This year is also a memorable year in terms of determining the legal status of the Caspian Sea”, Hikmat Hajiyev added.

