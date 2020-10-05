  • HOMEPAGE
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia launched a missile attack in the direction of Khizi and Absheron

    05.10.2020 [12:40]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    “Armenia has launched missile attacks on the territory of Khizi district,” Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev posted on his Twitter account.

    “Two 300 km mid-range missiles were fired at Khizi and Absheron districts,” the Presidential Assistant tweeted.

     

