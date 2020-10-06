  • HOMEPAGE
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenians are today hopeless and desperate on the battlefield

    06.10.2020 [09:00]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    “Armenians are today left hopeless and helpless on the battlefield,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has told a press-conference.

    “We are all mobilized today. We all have the same the goal, which is to liberate our lands that are under occupation. Armenians are hopeless and desperate on the battlefield. We assess the situation as a military and political provocation. Armenians are trying to involve third parties into the conflict. The Azerbaijani side is well aware of this, and has informed international organizations and countries about this,” the President’s Assistant added.

