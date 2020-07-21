Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s latest military provocation failed to achieve any of the goals set

Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

“Immediately after the provocation Armenia committed in the direction of Tovuz district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, relevant government bodies received the necessary instructions,” Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told a press conference.

The presidential assistant noted that President Ilham Aliyev provided a comprehensive assessment of this issue at meetings of the Security Council and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Hikmat Hajiyev stressed that a new reactionary doctrine had been adopted in Armenia before the events. “This indicated that Armenia would commit a provocation. A new national security strategy has been adopted in Armenia. On 12 July, a sudden artillery strike was delivered in the Tovuz direction. Armenia claims that an UAZ car came close to their posts. This is unfounded. This is a military aggression Armenia planned on in advance.”

The presidential assistant said that Armenia's primary goal was to divert attention from the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. “The aim was to involve the military-political organizations Armenia is a member of, third parties to the conflict and cast a shadow on Azerbaijan's recent successful activities at the international level. Another goal was to cause damage to the East-West transport corridor, oil and gas pipelines, to create environmental disasters in the region, to occupy new territories, to seize new heights along the border, to divert attention from internal problems in Armenia and also to avenge the blow inflicted on Armenia during the April battles and the Gunnut operation. However, Armenia failed to achieve any of its goals. The Azerbaijani army prevented the enemy’s attack and act of aggression, dealt a fitting blow to the Armenian armed forces, ensured the inviolability of our borders and protection of the civilian population. Responsibility for this act of aggression lies squarely with the military-political leadership of Armenia. Armenia continues to be a threat to the civilized world,” Hikmat Hajiyev added.