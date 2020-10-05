  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at state level

    05.10.2020 [21:24]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    “We strongly condemn Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan. Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at the state level,” said Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

    “These commands are given directly by the Armenian political and military leadership. According to international law, those in Armenia’s political leadership and the leadership of the puppet regime are responsible in this situation, ” the President’s Assistant said.

    “There are no military objects among the places targeted by Armenians. These attacks are deliberate, and they are already using long-range missiles. These missiles have already hit the town of Khizi. This demonstrates the terrorist acts of the Armenian state. The Armenian state is taking such steps in order to hide its failures," Hikmat Hajiyev added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at state level
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2020 [20:12]
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Armenia resorts to provocations to hide its failures
    05.10.2020 [19:44]
    Defense Ministry: Foreign military attaches and representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan were informed about the operational situation
    05.10.2020 [19:20]
    Foreign Ministry: Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities are aimed at embroiling third countries in the conflict
    05.10.2020 [19:02]
    The London Post highlights Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant’s statement condemning Armenia’s shelling of residential settlements of Azerbaijan
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at state level