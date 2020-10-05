Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at state level

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

“We strongly condemn Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan. Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at the state level,” said Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

“These commands are given directly by the Armenian political and military leadership. According to international law, those in Armenia’s political leadership and the leadership of the puppet regime are responsible in this situation, ” the President’s Assistant said.

“There are no military objects among the places targeted by Armenians. These attacks are deliberate, and they are already using long-range missiles. These missiles have already hit the town of Khizi. This demonstrates the terrorist acts of the Armenian state. The Armenian state is taking such steps in order to hide its failures," Hikmat Hajiyev added.