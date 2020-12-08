Hikmat Hajiyev: Imposing strict quarantine regime aims to protect health of Azerbaijani citizens VIDEO

Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

“The purpose of imposing strict quarantine regime is to protect the health of Azerbaijani citizens and prevent deaths among them. We must protect the health of our citizens until the implementation of mass vaccinations,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Hikmat Hajiyev noted that there were also demands from society for imposing strict quarantine regime. “In recent days, we have seen quite a dramatic increase in coronavirus infections in Azerbaijan, which is a matter of great concern,” the president’s assistant added.