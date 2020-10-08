Hikmat Hajiyev: Instead of accusing Azerbaijan we urge countries to take measures to stop their nationals

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC “Report of journalist proves that French nationals of Armenian origin are in the ranks of Armenia's forces as mercenaries attacking Azerbaijani civilians and militaries,” Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has posted on his Twitter account. “Instead of accusing Azerbaijan we urge countries to take measures to stop their nationals,” the Presidential Assistant tweeted.

