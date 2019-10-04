    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Hikmat Hajiyev: Sochi meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian presidents is of great importance

    04.10.2019 [12:12]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    "The October 3 meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi is of great importance in terms of further expansion of relations between two countries and will contribute significantly to the development of ties," head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has told AZERTAC.

    “The heads of state noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing successfully within the strategic partnership. The two countries enjoy friendly and good neighborly ties, which paves the way for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations,” Hikmat Hajiyev said.

    He noted that the meetings between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia played a special role in developing relations between the two countries. “Last year, the heads of the two countries paid four reciprocal visits during which they held meetings. And all of this also plays a key role in developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.”

    “The role of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission in developing relations between the two countries was hailed. It was noted that the Intergovernmental Commission is playing a crucial role in expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries,” Hikmat Hajiyev said.

    “The meeting also focused on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the head of department said, adding that “Russia as a co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group is closely involved in the conflict settlement process”.

    Highlighting the importance of Valdai International Discussion Club, Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized its role in providing a platform for discussing topical issues of international relations.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Hikmat Hajiyev: Sochi meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian presidents is of great importance
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russian Federation for working visit VIDEO
    02.10.2019 [18:28]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russian Federation for working visit VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly-reconstructed Ashug Molla Juma street and adjacent roads in Baku VIDEO
    13.09.2019 [12:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of newly-reconstructed Ashug Molla Juma street and adjacent roads in Baku VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly-reconstructed school No 208 in Surakhani district VIDEO
    13.09.2019 [12:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly-reconstructed school No 208 in Surakhani district VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at Khatai station of Baku Metro after major overhaul VIDEO
    12.09.2019 [11:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at Khatai station of Baku Metro after major overhaul VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2019 [12:38]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan achieved another great success
    05.10.2019 [09:19]
    China Daily highlights Azerbaijani President’s letter of congratulation to President Xi Jinping
    04.10.2019 [13:32]
    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: Armenia's policy aimed at escalating tension is a major obstacle to peace and security in the region
    03.10.2019 [19:45]
    Spanish magazine hails multifaceted activities of Azerbaijani First Vice-President
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Sochi meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian presidents is of great importance