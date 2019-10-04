Hikmat Hajiyev: Sochi meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian presidents is of great importance

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

"The October 3 meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi is of great importance in terms of further expansion of relations between two countries and will contribute significantly to the development of ties," head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has told AZERTAC.

“The heads of state noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are developing successfully within the strategic partnership. The two countries enjoy friendly and good neighborly ties, which paves the way for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations,” Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He noted that the meetings between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia played a special role in developing relations between the two countries. “Last year, the heads of the two countries paid four reciprocal visits during which they held meetings. And all of this also plays a key role in developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.”

“The role of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission in developing relations between the two countries was hailed. It was noted that the Intergovernmental Commission is playing a crucial role in expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries,” Hikmat Hajiyev said.

“The meeting also focused on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the head of department said, adding that “Russia as a co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group is closely involved in the conflict settlement process”.

Highlighting the importance of Valdai International Discussion Club, Hikmat Hajiyev emphasized its role in providing a platform for discussing topical issues of international relations.