  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Hikmat Hajiyev: Under leadership of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani armed forces show valour

    04.10.2020 [21:10]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    “Under leadership of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani armed forces show valour,” said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

    "Our army has achieved success in the direction of Sugovushan by breaking the existing military fortifications in very difficult terrain. We will achieve even greater victories. Our goal is to ensure the liberation of our occupied territories. Let our people rest assured that our Armed Forces, on the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, are destroying all the military resources of the enemy, destroying their legitimate military targets. The firing points of the enemy, especially those located in the occupied territories are being destroyed,” the Presidential Assistant added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Hikmat Hajiyev: Under leadership of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani armed forces show valour
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Dropping banned bombs on populated areas once again shows that Armenia is a terrorist state
    04.10.2020 [15:09]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Dropping banned bombs on populated areas once again shows that Armenia is a terrorist state
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia purposefully targets civilian population and facilities VIDEO
    04.10.2020 [14:46]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia purposefully targets civilian population and facilities VIDEO
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Such irresponsible missile attack with cluster munitions from Armenia can in no way intimidate Ganja people
    04.10.2020 [14:00]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Such irresponsible missile attack with cluster munitions from Armenia can in no way intimidate Ganja people
    Hikmat Hajiyev: If attacks against Azerbaijan from Armenian territory are not stopped, adequate measures will be taken against military targets which carry out firing
    01.10.2020 [15:55]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: If attacks against Azerbaijan from Armenian territory are not stopped, adequate measures will be taken against military targets which carry out firing
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2020 [21:24]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at state level
    05.10.2020 [20:12]
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Armenia resorts to provocations to hide its failures
    05.10.2020 [19:44]
    Defense Ministry: Foreign military attaches and representatives of international organizations in Azerbaijan were informed about the operational situation
    05.10.2020 [19:20]
    Foreign Ministry: Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities are aimed at embroiling third countries in the conflict
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Under leadership of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani armed forces show valour