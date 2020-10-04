Hikmat Hajiyev: Under leadership of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani armed forces show valour

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

“Under leadership of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani armed forces show valour,” said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

"Our army has achieved success in the direction of Sugovushan by breaking the existing military fortifications in very difficult terrain. We will achieve even greater victories. Our goal is to ensure the liberation of our occupied territories. Let our people rest assured that our Armed Forces, on the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, are destroying all the military resources of the enemy, destroying their legitimate military targets. The firing points of the enemy, especially those located in the occupied territories are being destroyed,” the Presidential Assistant added.