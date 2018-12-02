His Excellency Mr Bounnhang Vorachith, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic
Dear Mr President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Republic Day of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.
On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Lao peace and progress.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 29 November, 2018
