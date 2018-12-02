    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Excellency Mr Bounnhang Vorachith, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic

    02.12.2018 [11:36]

    Dear Mr President,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Republic Day of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Lao peace and progress.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 29 November, 2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :His Excellency Mr Bounnhang Vorachith, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    02.12.2018 [13:25]
    His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates
    01.12.2018 [15:02]
    His Excellency Mr George Walker Bush, 43rd President of the United States of America
    01.12.2018 [14:39]
    His Excellency Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
    01.12.2018 [14:08]
    His Excellency Mr Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of Romania