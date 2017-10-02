His Excellency Mr Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America

Dear Mr President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of a brutal shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.

On the occasion of this tragic event, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of the United States, and wish those injured recovery.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 2 October, 2017