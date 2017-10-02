His Excellency Mr Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America
AzerTAg.az
02.10.2017 [20:56]
Dear Mr President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of a brutal shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.
On the occasion of this tragic event, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of the United States, and wish those injured recovery.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 2 October, 2017
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.09.2017 [21:22]
26.09.2017 [00:39]
MULTIMEDIA
02.10.2017 [18:44]
02.10.2017 [19:07]
02.10.2017 [17:55]
02.10.2017 [17:28]
30.09.2017 [16:13]
30.09.2017 [10:00]
30.09.2017 [09:25]
29.09.2017 [18:16]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
18.09.2017 [18:30]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
24.09.2017 [14:27]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
02.10.2017 [20:26]
02.10.2017 [17:43]
02.10.2017 [15:39]
28.09.2017 [01:15]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note