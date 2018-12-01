His Excellency Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

Dear Mr President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, an outstanding statesman.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the family of the late George Herbert Walker Bush, and the whole people of the United States.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 1 December, 2018