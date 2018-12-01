    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Excellency Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

    01.12.2018 [14:39]

    Dear Mr President,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, an outstanding statesman.

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the family of the late George Herbert Walker Bush, and the whole people of the United States.

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 1 December, 2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :His Excellency Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    01.12.2018 [15:02]
    His Excellency Mr George Walker Bush, 43rd President of the United States of America
    01.12.2018 [14:08]
    His Excellency Mr Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of Romania
    30.11.2018 [11:06]
    Her Excellency Mrs Salome Zurabishvili, President-elect of Georgia
    29.11.2018 [23:06]
    His Excellency Mr Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania