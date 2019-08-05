    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

    05.08.2019 [17:43]

    Dear Mr President,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of armed attacks in the states of Texas, Ohio and Illinois.

    On the occasion of these terrible events, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and all the people of America, and wish those injured the soonest recovery.

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, August 5, 2019

