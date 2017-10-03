His Excellency Mr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federal Republic of Germany - German Unity Day.

The current level of Azerbaijani-German relations is satisfactory. Based on mutual understanding and constructive dialogue, our political relations are accompanied by a broad and fruitful cooperation in the economic and humanitarian fields.

I hope that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen relations between our states and deepen our cooperation in a multilateral format.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Germany everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 September, 2017