His Excellency Mr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany
AzerTAg.az
Dear Mr President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Federal Republic of Germany - German Unity Day.
The current level of Azerbaijani-German relations is satisfactory. Based on mutual understanding and constructive dialogue, our political relations are accompanied by a broad and fruitful cooperation in the economic and humanitarian fields.
I hope that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen relations between our states and deepen our cooperation in a multilateral format.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Germany everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 29 September, 2017
