    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Excellency Mr Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

    22.09.2018 [19:26]

    Dear Mr President,

    We were deeply saddened by the news of a terrorist attack that caused casualties and injuries in your country.

    We feel deeply outraged over this horrible incident, condemn terrorism and deem it necessary to resolutely fight against it in all its forms and manifestations.

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and the whole people of Iran, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery.

    May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 22 September 2018.

    AZERTAG.AZ :His Excellency Mr Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    22.09.2018 [19:15]
    His Highness Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    22.09.2018 [17:12]
    His Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia
    22.09.2018 [17:00]
    His Excellency Mr Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam
    22.09.2018 [10:53]
    His Excellency Mr Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of the Republic of Mali