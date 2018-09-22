His Excellency Mr Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Dear Mr President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of a terrorist attack that caused casualties and injuries in your country.

We feel deeply outraged over this horrible incident, condemn terrorism and deem it necessary to resolutely fight against it in all its forms and manifestations.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and the whole people of Iran, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery.

May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 September 2018.