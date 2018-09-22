His Excellency Mr Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of the Republic of Mali

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Mali.

I hope that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mali will continue constantly developing and expanding.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Mali peace and progress.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 19 September, 2018