    His Excellency Mr Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of the Republic of Mali

    22.09.2018 [10:53]

    Dear Mr President,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Mali.

    I hope that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mali will continue constantly developing and expanding.

    On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Mali peace and progress.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 19 September, 2018

