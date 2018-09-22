His Excellency Mr Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of the Republic of Mali
22.09.2018 [10:53]
Dear Mr President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Mali.
I hope that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mali will continue constantly developing and expanding.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Mali peace and progress.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 19 September, 2018
