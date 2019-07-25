His Excellency Mr Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives
25.07.2019 [17:22]
Dear Mr President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Maldives, Independence Day.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Maldives peace and progress.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 23 July, 2019
