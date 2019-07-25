His Excellency Mr Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Maldives, Independence Day.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Maldives peace and progress.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 July, 2019