His Excellency Mr Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia

Dear Mr President,

I extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Indonesia.

I believe that we will successfully continue making joint efforts towards developing the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your endeavours for the prosperity of the friendly people of Indonesia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 May, 2019