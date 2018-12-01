    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Excellency Mr Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of Romania

    01.12.2018 [14:08]

    Dear Mr President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Romania’s Great Union.

    The current level of Azerbaijan-Romania relations is satisfactory. I believe that our partnership of strategic nature, bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop and expand to the benefit of our nations.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavours and the friendly people of Romania lasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 28 November, 2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :His Excellency Mr Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of Romania
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    01.12.2018 [15:02]
    His Excellency Mr George Walker Bush, 43rd President of the United States of America
    01.12.2018 [14:39]
    His Excellency Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
    30.11.2018 [11:06]
    Her Excellency Mrs Salome Zurabishvili, President-elect of Georgia
    29.11.2018 [23:06]
    His Excellency Mr Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania