His Excellency Mr Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of Romania

Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Romania’s Great Union.

The current level of Azerbaijan-Romania relations is satisfactory. I believe that our partnership of strategic nature, bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop and expand to the benefit of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavours and the friendly people of Romania lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 28 November, 2018