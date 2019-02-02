His Excellency Mr Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Sri Lanka peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 1 February, 2019