    His Excellency Mr Martin Vizcarra Cornejo, President of the Republic of Peru

    27.07.2019 [17:50]

    Dear Mr President,

    I heartily congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Peru.

    I hope that bilateral relations between our countries will develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

    On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and your people.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 25 July, 2019

