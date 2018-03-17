    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Excellency Mr Michael Higgins, President of Ireland

    17.03.2018 [10:41]

    Dear Mr President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Ireland – Saint Patrick's Day.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Ireland everlasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, March 14, 2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :His Excellency Mr Michael Higgins, President of Ireland
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    17.03.2018 [11:52]
    Her Excellency Mrs Bidhya Devi Bhandari, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
    16.03.2018 [14:00]
    Her Excellency Mrs Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany
    13.03.2018 [15:34]
    From Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Council of State and President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba
    13.03.2018 [14:18]
    From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan