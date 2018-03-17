His Excellency Mr Michael Higgins, President of Ireland

Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Ireland – Saint Patrick's Day.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Ireland everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, March 14, 2018