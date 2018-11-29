    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

    29.11.2018 [23:06]

    Dear Mr President,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and the people of your country on the national day of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

    I hope that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mauritania will continue developing to the benefit of our nations. On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Mauritania peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 26 November, 2018

