His Excellency Mr Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and the people of your country on the national day of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

I hope that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mauritania will continue developing to the benefit of our nations. On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Mauritania peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 26 November, 2018