    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Excellency Mr Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam

    22.09.2018 [17:00]

    Dear General Secretary,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, prominent statesman Trần Đại Quang.

    Trần Đại Quang made significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations and strengthening of friendship and cooperation between our countries and peoples.

    On the occasion of this heavy loss, I extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, my deepest condolences to you, family and loved ones of the late president, and the whole people of Vietnam.

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 22 September, 2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :His Excellency Mr Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    22.09.2018 [19:26]
    His Excellency Mr Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
    22.09.2018 [19:15]
    His Highness Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    22.09.2018 [17:12]
    His Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia
    22.09.2018 [10:53]
    His Excellency Mr Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of the Republic of Mali