His Excellency Mr Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam

Dear General Secretary,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, prominent statesman Trần Đại Quang.

Trần Đại Quang made significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations and strengthening of friendship and cooperation between our countries and peoples.

On the occasion of this heavy loss, I extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, my deepest condolences to you, family and loved ones of the late president, and the whole people of Vietnam.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 September, 2018