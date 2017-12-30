    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan

    30.12.2017 [00:04]

    Dear Mr President,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Sudan - Independence Day.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Sudan peace and progress.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 28 December, 2017

