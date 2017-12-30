His Excellency Mr Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan
AzerTAg.az
30.12.2017 [00:04]
Dear Mr President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Sudan - Independence Day.
On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Sudan peace and progress.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 28 December, 2017
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.12.2017 [23:40]
29.12.2017 [23:16]
29.12.2017 [20:01]
26.12.2017 [14:53]
MULTIMEDIA
28.12.2017 [18:30]
27.12.2017 [10:53]
29.12.2017 [20:59]
29.12.2017 [19:56]
29.12.2017 [10:58]
29.12.2017 [16:40]
29.12.2017 [14:50]
29.12.2017 [11:15]
29.12.2017 [11:03]
29.12.2017 [20:23]
28.12.2017 [18:10]
28.12.2017 [17:14]
27.12.2017 [12:57]
29.12.2017 [19:36]
25.12.2017 [14:32]
22.12.2017 [11:10]
16.12.2017 [10:14]
04.12.2017 [18:40]
25.11.2017 [11:15]
09.11.2017 [15:51]
03.11.2017 [12:22]
20.10.2017 [18:25]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
27.12.2017 [17:23]
26.12.2017 [18:12]
26.12.2017 [10:52]
24.12.2017 [15:45]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note