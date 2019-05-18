His Excellency Mr Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon
Dear Mr President,
I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Cameroon.
On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Cameroon peace and progress.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 16 May, 2019
