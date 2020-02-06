His Excellency Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey
06.02.2020 [15:37]
Dear Mr President,
Dear brother,
I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties caused by an avalanche that happened in Van.
On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed, and wish the injured recovery.
May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, February 6, 2020
