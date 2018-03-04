His Excellency Mr Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria.

I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, in which both countries have mutual interest, will continue to develop and strengthen in a consistent manner in the best interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Bulgaria lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 28 February 2018