His Excellency Mr. Sebastian Pinera, President-elect of the Republic of Chile
AzerTAg.az
22.12.2017 [17:07]
Dear Mr. Pinera,
I extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Republic of Chile.
I am hopeful that we will continue our joint efforts to ensure development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Chile during your another tenure as the head of state.
I wish you robust health and happiness, and success in your activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Chile.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 22 December, 2017
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
24.12.2017 [12:01]
24.12.2017 [11:27]
24.12.2017 [11:15]
24.12.2017 [10:20]
MULTIMEDIA
23.12.2017 [16:26]
22.12.2017 [18:04]
24.12.2017 [17:30]
24.12.2017 [10:55]
24.12.2017 [16:17]
23.12.2017 [18:10]
23.12.2017 [13:04]
23.12.2017 [11:37]
22.12.2017 [16:29]
22.12.2017 [12:35]
21.12.2017 [14:22]
20.12.2017 [18:28]
22.12.2017 [11:10]
21.12.2017 [19:11]
20.12.2017 [19:03]
16.12.2017 [10:14]
04.12.2017 [18:40]
25.11.2017 [11:15]
09.11.2017 [15:51]
03.11.2017 [12:22]
20.10.2017 [18:25]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
24.12.2017 [15:45]
24.12.2017 [14:25]
22.12.2017 [20:44]
21.12.2017 [20:08]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note