    His Excellency Mr. Sebastian Pinera, President-elect of the Republic of Chile

    22.12.2017 [17:07]

    Dear Mr. Pinera,

    I extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Republic of Chile.

    I am hopeful that we will continue our joint efforts to ensure development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Chile during your another tenure as the head of state.

    I wish you robust health and happiness, and success in your activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Chile.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 22 December, 2017

