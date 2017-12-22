His Excellency Mr. Sebastian Pinera, President-elect of the Republic of Chile

Dear Mr. Pinera,

I extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Republic of Chile.

I am hopeful that we will continue our joint efforts to ensure development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Chile during your another tenure as the head of state.

I wish you robust health and happiness, and success in your activities for the well-being of the friendly people of Chile.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 December, 2017