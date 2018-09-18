    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Excellency Mr Sebastian Pinera, President of the Republic of Chile

    18.09.2018 [11:15]

    Dear Mr President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Chile.

    On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of your country lasting peace and progress.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 14 September, 2018.

