His Excellency Mr Sebastian Pinera, President of the Republic of Chile
AzerTAg.az
18.09.2018 [11:15]
Dear Mr President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Chile.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of your country lasting peace and progress.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 14 September, 2018.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
08.09.2018 [20:38]
07.09.2018 [21:38]
MULTIMEDIA
18.09.2018 [16:15]
18.09.2018 [16:04]
18.09.2018 [13:39]
18.09.2018 [17:43]
18.09.2018 [14:08]
18.09.2018 [12:35]
18.09.2018 [16:17]
18.09.2018 [10:59]
18.09.2018 [10:37]
18.09.2018 [10:17]
17.09.2018 [21:12]
14.09.2018 [12:20]
13.09.2018 [17:30]
11.09.2018 [15:19]
18.09.2018 [15:56]
18.09.2018 [15:47]
18.09.2018 [12:11]
17.09.2018 [19:45]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
21.08.2018 [19:54]
08.08.2018 [14:48]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
20.06.2018 [17:28]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
14.09.2018 [20:20]
14.09.2018 [10:33]
12.09.2018 [10:10]
11.09.2018 [19:56]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note