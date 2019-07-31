    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Excellency Mr Ueli Maurer, President of the Swiss Confederation

    31.07.2019 [18:02]

    Dear Mr President,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national day of your country.

    I believe that Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations, the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Switzerland peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, July 29, 2019

    AZERTAG.AZ :His Excellency Mr Ueli Maurer, President of the Swiss Confederation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    31.07.2019 [09:22]
    From Roch Marc Christian Kabore, President of Burkina Faso
    30.07.2019 [18:36]
    From Michael Higgins, President of Ireland
    30.07.2019 [09:43]
    His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco
    27.07.2019 [17:50]
    His Excellency Mr Martin Vizcarra Cornejo, President of the Republic of Peru