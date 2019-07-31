His Excellency Mr Ueli Maurer, President of the Swiss Confederation

Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national day of your country.

I believe that Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations, the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Switzerland peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, July 29, 2019