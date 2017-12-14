His Excellency Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kenya - Independence Day.

On this joyous day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Kenya peace and progress.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 8 December, 2017