    His Excellency Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya

    14.12.2017 [11:20]

    Dear Mr President,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kenya - Independence Day.

    On this joyous day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Kenya peace and progress.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 8 December, 2017

