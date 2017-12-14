His Excellency Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya
14.12.2017 [11:20]
Dear Mr President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kenya - Independence Day.
On this joyous day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Kenya peace and progress.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 8 December, 2017
