His Excellency Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I was deeply saddened by the news of a heavy loss of life caused by a crash of a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft in Syria.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Russia.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 7 March, 2018