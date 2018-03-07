    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

    07.03.2018 [09:52]

    Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of a heavy loss of life caused by a crash of a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft in Syria.

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Russia.

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 7 March, 2018

