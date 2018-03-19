His Excellency Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Esteemed Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please, accept my sincere and heartfelt congratulations on your convincing victory in the presidential election of the Russian Federation.

This victory testifies to your high political authority and active support for your policy aimed at ensuring stability, legitimacy and the rule of law in the country, carrying out large-scale reforms and implementing long-term social programs that contribute to the improvement of the well-being of the people.

Azerbaijan and Russia have centuries-old ties of close friendship and good neighborhood. I am glad that today interstate relations between the two countries are successfully developing on this solid foundation. I would especially like to point out your personal contribution to the expansion of these relations, Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation and interaction in general.

I am convinced that our joint efforts towards strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to promote the interests of our peoples and countries, ensuring peace, security and progress in the region.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your state activity.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, March 19, 2018