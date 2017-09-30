    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China

    30.09.2017 [21:22]

    Dear Mr President,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all the people of China on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the founding of the People's Republic of China.

    We attach great importance to Azerbaijan-China relations. Our bilateral relations are characterized by high-level political contacts, mutually beneficial cooperation in economic sphere and constantly expanding humanitarian and cultural ties.

    I am confident that friendly relations of our countries, bilateral and multilateral cooperation, which is based on mutual trust and support, will further contribute to welfare of our peoples.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of China lasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 28 September, 2017.

