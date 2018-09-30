    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    His Excellency Mr Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China

    30.09.2018 [19:21]

    Dear Mr Chairman,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

    Azerbaijan-China relations have ancient history and good traditions.

    The current high level of our inter-governmental relations, which clearly reflect these traditions, has a significant impact on the deepening of our bilateral cooperation in all areas.

    I believe that the friendly relations between our two countries and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of China everlasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 27 September, 2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :His Excellency Mr Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2018 [21:25]
    His Excellency Mr Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia
    22.09.2018 [19:26]
    His Excellency Mr Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
    22.09.2018 [19:15]
    His Highness Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    22.09.2018 [17:12]
    His Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia