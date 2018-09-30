His Excellency Mr Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China

Dear Mr Chairman,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Azerbaijan-China relations have ancient history and good traditions.

The current high level of our inter-governmental relations, which clearly reflect these traditions, has a significant impact on the deepening of our bilateral cooperation in all areas.

I believe that the friendly relations between our two countries and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of China everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 September, 2018