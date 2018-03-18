    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Excellency Mr Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People`s Republic of China

    18.03.2018 [18:01]

    Dear Mr. President,

    I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-election as Chairman of the People`s Republic of China.

    We attach great importance to overall development of Azerbaijan-China relations, which have historical traditions. In this sense, the high level of our inter-governmental relations is praiseworthy.

    Relations between our countries entered a qualitatively new stage after the Republic of Azerbaijan gained independence. Constantly expanding political contacts are accompanied by active and fruitful cooperation in economic and humanitarian areas. We are also bound together by partner relations in realization of promising infrastructure projects, which are of great importance to our region.

    I believe that we will continue our joint efforts towards strengthening friendly ties between our countries and peoples, and deepening our cooperation, which is based on mutual trust and support, both in bilateral and international and regional formats.

    I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in all your endeavors, and the friendly people of China lasting prosperity and well-being.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, March 17, 2018

