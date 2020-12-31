His Excellency Zoran Milanovic, President of the Republic of Croatia

Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and destruction as a result of an earthquake that hit your country.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and all the people of Croatia, and wish the injured the soonest possible recovery.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 December 2020