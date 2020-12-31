His Excellency Zoran Milanovic, President of the Republic of Croatia
AzerTAg.az
31.12.2020 [12:00]
Dear Mr. President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and destruction as a result of an earthquake that hit your country.
On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and all the people of Croatia, and wish the injured the soonest possible recovery.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 December 2020
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.12.2020 [18:45]
30.12.2020 [15:12]
30.12.2020 [10:52]
MULTIMEDIA
31.12.2020 [17:33]
31.12.2020 [10:33]
04.11.2020
31.12.2020 [17:54]
31.12.2020 [13:48]
31.12.2020 [13:30]
31.12.2020 [16:30]
31.12.2020 [13:31]
30.12.2020 [14:37]
29.12.2020 [16:40]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
31.12.2020 [12:59]
29.12.2020 [10:23]
27.12.2020 [12:01]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
25.12.2020 [20:15]
25.12.2020 [18:17]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
30.12.2020 [12:50]
28.12.2020 [15:58]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note