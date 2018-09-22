Your Highness, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Saudi National Day, and wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of your country lasting peace and prosperity. Sincerely, Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 20 September, 2018

AZERTAG.AZ : His Highness Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

