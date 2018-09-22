His Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia
22.09.2018 [17:12]
Your Highness,
Dear brother,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you all the people of your country on the occasion of Saudi National Day.
On this festive day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia lasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 20 September, 2018
