Your Highness, Dear brother, On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you all the people of your country on the occasion of Saudi National Day. On this festive day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia lasting peace and prosperity. Sincerely, Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 20 September, 2018

AZERTAG.AZ : His Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

