    His Highness Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

    22.09.2018 [17:12]

    Your Highness,

    Dear brother,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you all the people of your country on the occasion of Saudi National Day.

    On this festive day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia lasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 20 September, 2018

