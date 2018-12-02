    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates

    02.12.2018 [13:25]

    Your Highness,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of Independence Day of the United Arab Emirates.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates everlasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 29 November, 2018

