His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates
AzerTAg.az
02.12.2018 [13:25]
Your Highness,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of Independence Day of the United Arab Emirates.
On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 29 November, 2018
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
02.12.2018 [11:36]
01.12.2018 [15:02]
01.12.2018 [14:39]
01.12.2018 [14:08]
MULTIMEDIA
01.12.2018 [13:59]
01.12.2018 [11:04]
30.11.2018 [18:53]
01.12.2018 [19:54]
01.12.2018 [16:11]
01.12.2018 [12:45]
01.12.2018 [18:31]
01.12.2018 [18:25]
30.11.2018 [20:56]
30.11.2018 [16:15]
30.11.2018 [15:51]
29.11.2018 [17:59]
29.11.2018 [13:43]
30.11.2018 [20:01]
30.11.2018 [10:44]
23.11.2018 [18:16]
28.11.2018 [18:53]
27.11.2018 [16:29]
22.11.2018 [20:10]
13.11.2018 [21:23]
27.11.2018 [19:24]
12.11.2018 [12:36]
13.11.2018 [12:14]
16.11.2018 [16:32]
06.11.2018 [14:05]
02.11.2018 [17:52]
01.12.2018 [14:04]
29.11.2018 [18:42]
26.11.2018 [20:26]
20.11.2018 [19:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note