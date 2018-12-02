Your Highness, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Independence Day of your country. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates everlasting peace and prosperity. Sincerely, Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 29 November, 2018

AZERTAG.AZ : His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Emir of Dubai

