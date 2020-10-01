His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait

Your Highness,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your elder brother-Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On the occasion of this heavy loss, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, all members of your family and the friendly people of Kuwait.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 September 2020