    His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar

    17.12.2017 [14:34]

    Your Highness,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and to all the people of your country on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Qatar lasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 15 December, 2017

