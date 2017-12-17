His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar

Your Highness,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and to all the people of your country on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Qatar lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 December, 2017