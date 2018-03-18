His Holiness Pope Francis

Your Holiness,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you and all your coreligionists on the occasion of the Coronation Day.

The relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See have stepped into a new phase over recent period. High-level reciprocal visits that have been organized contribute to the promotion of dialogue and tolerance among civilizations and religions.

It is my hope that we will consistently maintain our sincere dialogue towards ensuring the triumph of universal values, preservation of global peace and tranquility and establishment of mutual understanding, support and solidarity among people.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your noble and holy mission.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, March 17, 2018